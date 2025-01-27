Left Menu

Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extension

Lebanon and Israel have agreed, as brokered by the United States, to extend their ceasefire until February 18, following last year's conflict with Hezbollah. Concurrently, negotiations involving Lebanon, Israel, and the U.S. will commence to address the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:46 IST
Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, the White House announced an extension of the ceasefire arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, which will now remain effective until February 18. This extension follows Israel's decision to keep troops in the southern region beyond the original deadline.

The extension comes as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement that initially halted last year's conflict with Hezbollah. This ceasefire has been crucial in maintaining the fragile peace in the region.

Additionally, the governments of Lebanon, Israel, and the United States will engage in negotiations concerning the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023. These talks are expected to address humanitarian and regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025