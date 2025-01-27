Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extension

In a recent statement, the White House announced an extension of the ceasefire arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, which will now remain effective until February 18. This extension follows Israel's decision to keep troops in the southern region beyond the original deadline.

The extension comes as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement that initially halted last year's conflict with Hezbollah. This ceasefire has been crucial in maintaining the fragile peace in the region.

Additionally, the governments of Lebanon, Israel, and the United States will engage in negotiations concerning the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023. These talks are expected to address humanitarian and regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)