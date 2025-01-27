Unresolved Borders: A Temporary Peace

The United States announced on Sunday that the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel will remain effective until February 18, 2025. The decision follows Israel's statement that its troops will remain in southern Lebanon, extending past the US-brokered deadline initially set at February 18.

On Sunday, clashes in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of 22 people, including one soldier from Lebanon's U.S.-backed military. The Lebanese side accused Israel of delaying its troop withdrawal, as thousands in the south defied military orders to return to their homes.

Israel maintains that its ongoing offensive is necessary to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its infrastructure. Concurrently, negotiations involving the U.S., Lebanon, and Israel are expected to commence regarding the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)