US-Colombia Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Deportation Flights

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and Colombia has entered turbulent waters following a series of tit-for-tat measures. This friction arose after Colombia denied landing rights to US deportation flights, prompting swift retaliatory actions from President Donald Trump.

President Trump responded by imposing a 25% tariff on Colombian imports, which is set to double within a week. He further announced travel bans and visa revocations targeting Colombian officials, citing national security concerns. These moves align with his administration's immigration policy, signaling a stern approach towards perceived non-compliance by foreign governments.

In a counteraction, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a 25% tariff on US products, urging a shift towards domestic production. Petro criticized the treatment of Colombian migrants, emphasizing their rights and dignity. As tensions rise, both nations seem entrenched in a standoff with potential economic ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)