US-Colombia Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Deportation Flights

Diplomatic tensions between the US and Colombia escalated as both nations announced retaliatory measures over the denial of US deportation flights carrying undocumented Colombians. US President Trump ordered tariffs and visa revocations, while Colombian President Petro imposed import tariffs on American goods, calling for a focus on national production.

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and Colombia has entered turbulent waters following a series of tit-for-tat measures. This friction arose after Colombia denied landing rights to US deportation flights, prompting swift retaliatory actions from President Donald Trump.

President Trump responded by imposing a 25% tariff on Colombian imports, which is set to double within a week. He further announced travel bans and visa revocations targeting Colombian officials, citing national security concerns. These moves align with his administration's immigration policy, signaling a stern approach towards perceived non-compliance by foreign governments.

In a counteraction, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a 25% tariff on US products, urging a shift towards domestic production. Petro criticized the treatment of Colombian migrants, emphasizing their rights and dignity. As tensions rise, both nations seem entrenched in a standoff with potential economic ramifications.

