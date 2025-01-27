Left Menu

UN Security Council Demands Immediate Withdrawal of External Forces in DRC

The UN Security Council called for the cessation of the M23 rebel offensive and demanded that external forces in eastern DRC withdraw immediately. The council's statement follows M23's claim of capturing Goma and highlights concerns over Rwanda's alleged support for M23, which Kigali denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has issued a strong call for the M23 rebel forces to halt their offensive towards Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This demand arose after M23, allegedly backed by Rwanda, claimed to have seized control of the city, causing mass displacement and escalating fears of a regional conflict.

The Security Council's urgent meeting resulted in a comprehensive statement urging both Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to resume negotiations for peace. The statement addressed concerns over the Rwandan Defence Forces' presence in the DRC and Congolese backing of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The council's members, including the United States, France, and Britain, condemned Rwanda's purported support for M23, though Kigali has persistently denied these accusations.

The council explicitly condemned the violations of DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity and demanded the withdrawal of external forces. Furthermore, the council expressed deep concern over GPS jamming and spoofing activities in North Kivu, which pose risks to civil aviation and humanitarian aid delivery. Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, highlighted Rwanda's involvement in these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

