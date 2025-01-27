NZ Opens Doors to Digital Nomads with Relaxed Visitor Visa Rules

The New Zealand Government has announced significant changes to visitor visa requirements, making it easier for tourists to work remotely while enjoying their stay. The policy shift was revealed by Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, and Tourism Minister Louise Upston, as part of a broader plan to strengthen the country's economy.

“This change is part of the Government’s plan to unlock New Zealand’s potential by shifting the country onto a faster growth track,” said Minister Nicola Willis.

Tourism is New Zealand's second-largest export earner, generating approximately $11 billion annually and providing nearly 200,000 jobs. The new policy is expected to attract digital nomads—remote workers who combine their professional roles with travel—enhancing New Zealand’s appeal as a destination for work and leisure.

Reflecting Modern Work Trends

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasized that the updated visitor visa aligns with today’s flexible work culture.

“This is a brand-new market of tourist New Zealand can tap into. We want people to see our country as the ideal place to visit and work while they do it,” said Minister Stanford.

Effective immediately, visitors can work remotely for a foreign employer while on holiday in New Zealand. Those intending to work remotely for over 90 days are advised to consider potential tax implications. The change aims to encourage longer stays, resulting in increased spending across the economy.

A Global Trend in Tourism

Tourism Minister Louise Upston highlighted the growing popularity of digital nomad visas worldwide and the need for New Zealand to remain competitive.

“Many countries offer digital nomad visas, and the list is growing. We need to keep pace to ensure New Zealand is an attractive destination for people who want to ‘workcation’ abroad,” Minister Upston explained.

International remote workers often spend more time and money at their destinations, especially during off-peak travel seasons. This makes them a valuable segment of the tourism market.

Key Details of the Policy

Applies to all visitor visas: Tourists, individuals visiting family, and partners or guardians on longer-term visas can take advantage of the new rule.

Tourists, individuals visiting family, and partners or guardians on longer-term visas can take advantage of the new rule. Remote work only: Employment must be with an overseas employer. Those working for New Zealand-based employers or in roles requiring their presence in New Zealand (e.g., sales representatives, performers) must still apply for relevant work visas.

Employment must be with an overseas employer. Those working for New Zealand-based employers or in roles requiring their presence in New Zealand (e.g., sales representatives, performers) must still apply for relevant work visas. Simplified process: The Government is reducing barriers and streamlining visa processes to create a predictable and efficient immigration system.

Economic Impact and Broader Vision

“This Government is committed to supporting a smarter, efficient, and predictable immigration system to grow our economy,” said Minister Stanford. “Delivering economic growth is critical to improving our quality of life, strengthening local businesses, lifting incomes, and creating opportunities for Kiwis.”

With the rise of remote work and digitalization, New Zealand’s move to embrace this trend positions the country as a top choice for global remote workers seeking a unique blend of professional productivity and natural beauty. The policy aims to solidify New Zealand's reputation as a forward-thinking, tourism-friendly destination.