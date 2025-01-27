Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Offensive
Russia's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight. Nearly half of these drones were neutralized over the Voronezh region, with others intercepted in nearby areas, according to the Russian defence ministry's statement on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:07 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Russia's Ministry of Defence reported a significant disruption to an attempted drone offensive by intercepting and destroying 32 Ukrainian drones overnight.
The operation saw nearly half of the drones taken down in the Voronezh region, which shares a border with Ukraine, the ministry revealed.
Other drones were intercepted and neutralized in various neighboring regions, as detailed in a statement released on their official Telegram channel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
