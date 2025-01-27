Tensions Erupt as M23 Rebels Capture Goma in Eastern Congo

The city of Goma in eastern Congo has fallen into the hands of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, sparking fear among its two million residents. The United Nations has reported widespread panic following the capture, which occurred just before a deadline set by the rebels for the Congolese army to disarm.

The advance by the M23 rebels, occurring in a mineral-rich region, threatens to exacerbate an already protracted conflict, displacing more civilians. The Congolese government has condemned the act as a 'declaration of war', following the severance of diplomatic relationships with Rwanda over these disturbances.

This renewed bout of violence, compounded by recurring civilian displacement and loss of life, has led international players, including the United States and France, to call for an immediate ceasefire while urging Rwanda to withdraw its support for the M23 rebels.

