Tensions Erupt as M23 Rebels Capture Goma in Eastern Congo
Eastern Congo's largest city, Goma, has been captured by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, causing deep concern amid 'mass panic' among its two million residents. This escalation in one of Africa's longest-running conflicts has resulted in severed diplomatic ties between Congo and Rwanda, intensifying an already dire humanitarian situation.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
The city of Goma in eastern Congo has fallen into the hands of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, sparking fear among its two million residents. The United Nations has reported widespread panic following the capture, which occurred just before a deadline set by the rebels for the Congolese army to disarm.
The advance by the M23 rebels, occurring in a mineral-rich region, threatens to exacerbate an already protracted conflict, displacing more civilians. The Congolese government has condemned the act as a 'declaration of war', following the severance of diplomatic relationships with Rwanda over these disturbances.
This renewed bout of violence, compounded by recurring civilian displacement and loss of life, has led international players, including the United States and France, to call for an immediate ceasefire while urging Rwanda to withdraw its support for the M23 rebels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
