Legal Battle Erupts Over RG Kar Hospital Case Sentencing

The Calcutta High Court initiated hearings on Monday regarding appeals from West Bengal's government and the CBI. These appeals contest the life sentence handed down to Sanjay Roy, the RG Kar hospital rape-murder convict, by a trial court.

The CBI argues for the right to challenge the trial court's ruling, asserting its role as the investigation and prosecution body grants it this privilege. Meanwhile, both the state and the CBI deem the life sentence insufficient and have filed for capital punishment instead.

Representing the West Bengal government, Advocate General Kishore Dutta presented arguments before Justice Debangsu Basak's division bench, advocating for the state's entitlement to appeal the trial court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)