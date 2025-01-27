Left Menu

Court Resolution: Burial Dispute Settled in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court issued a split verdict on the burial location for a pastor, with one judge advocating for family-owned land and another for a designated Christian burial site. Ultimately, a decision was made to bury the pastor 20 km from Chhindawada village due to a protracted local dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has delivered a split decision on the location for the burial of a pastor whose body has been stored in a mortuary since January 7. One justice argued for burial on private family land, while another insisted on a designated site for Christian burials.

The body has remained in limbo due to a contentious burial site disagreement, but the court has decided against escalating the matter further, mandating a burial be performed 20 kilometers from Chhindawada village in Chhattisgarh. This decision aims to preserve peace and order.

The ruling follows the family's challenge of a High Court order and confrontational resistance from locals, which necessitated police intervention. The court has ordered state authorities to ensure security during the burial, closing a months-long struggle for a dignified send-off as per Christian customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

