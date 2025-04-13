Supreme Court Verdict Reinforces Democratic Processes in State Legislation

The Supreme Court's recent verdict, mandating a timeline for Governors to act on bills passed by state assemblies, has been lauded by key political figures in Kerala. Law Minister P Rajeev hailed the judgment as a reinforcement of democratic values and a significant stride in upholding constitutional tenets such as democracy and federalism.

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan expressed similar views, emphasizing the judgment's role in bolstering the rule of law amid rising authoritarian tendencies in India. He criticized the central government's alleged agenda of saffronisation, using Governors as tools, and affirmed the judiciary's capability to intervene as necessary.

The Supreme Court decision, delivered by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, addresses long-standing issues of delayed gubernatorial assent to state bills, affecting states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab. Despite criticisms from Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who called it an overreach, the ruling is seen as a victory for state legislatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)