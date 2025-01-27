Legal Battle Looms Over Gender-Affirming Care Ban in North Dakota

The legal confrontation over North Dakota's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors intensifies as the trial starts. Families, along with a pediatric endocrinologist, argue the law infringes the state's constitution.

Signed by then-Gov. Doug Burgum in April 2023, the controversial law criminalizes hormone treatments for transgender children. Proponents claim it's a protective measure, but opponents argue it threatens the mental health of transgender kids.

Courts have reduced the scope of the lawsuit, which now pivots on the claims of a single doctor. Similar bans face legal challenges nationwide, with federal judges in some states ruling such restrictions unconstitutional.

