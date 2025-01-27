Left Menu

Legal Battle Looms Over Gender-Affirming Care Ban in North Dakota

A lawsuit against North Dakota's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors is set to go to trial. The suit, brought by families and a doctor, alleges the law violates the state constitution. The trial will examine the law's impact and its constitutionality amid widespread opposition from medical groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bismarck | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The legal confrontation over North Dakota's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors intensifies as the trial starts. Families, along with a pediatric endocrinologist, argue the law infringes the state's constitution.

Signed by then-Gov. Doug Burgum in April 2023, the controversial law criminalizes hormone treatments for transgender children. Proponents claim it's a protective measure, but opponents argue it threatens the mental health of transgender kids.

Courts have reduced the scope of the lawsuit, which now pivots on the claims of a single doctor. Similar bans face legal challenges nationwide, with federal judges in some states ruling such restrictions unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

