Congress Calls for Urgent Reforms in MGNREGA Wages

The Congress party criticizes the Modi government for ignoring MGNREGA workers and demands a minimum wage increase to Rs 400 per day. They also oppose mandatory Aadhar Based Payment Systems and highlight issues like wrongful job card deletions and delayed payments due to technical problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:20 IST
The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the BJP-led Modi government, accusing it of neglecting the needs of MGNREGA workers. At a recent press conference, the party demanded that the upcoming Union Budget prioritize increasing MGNREGA wages to Rs 400 per day as the national minimum wage.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary, stated that current wages are set arbitrarily and emphasized the need for a standing committee to assess wage adjustments. The party is against making Aadhar Based Payment Bridge Systems (ABPS) mandatory, arguing it disenfranchises eligible workers.

Expressing concern over government policy, Ramesh highlighted issues such as wrongful job card deletions and technical glitches preventing workers from registering attendance, which delay wage payments. He cited these examples as part of a larger 'economic tragedy' facilitated by mismanagement.

