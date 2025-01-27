China's Plan to Tackle External Economic Shocks by 2025

In a strategic move to bolster the nation's economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans to address potential external shocks and risks by 2025. The statement was made on Friday during a high-level reception in Beijing, as disclosed by the official Xinhua news agency.

President Xi highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sustained economic recovery, ensuring that China remains resilient amidst global uncertainties. His remarks come at a time when global economic dynamics are increasingly volatile.

The reception, held to celebrate the Lunar New Year, served as a platform for President Xi to emphasize the importance of strategic planning in key sectors to mitigate future challenges effectively.

