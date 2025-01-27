Bomb Scare at Kandivali School Declared a Hoax

A private educational institution in Kandivali was the subject of a bomb scare, which police later confirmed to be a hoax. The incident unfolded on Monday when the school received an alarming email claiming a bomb was planted on its premises by an entity purportedly associated with the Afzal gang.

Police responded swiftly, deploying bomb detection and disposal units as well as dog squads to thoroughly search the Kandivali Education Society (KES) School and Junior College. After an exhaustive investigation, authorities found no evidence of explosives, and the threat was subsequently dismissed as a hoax.

This false threat follows a similar case from January 23 when another school in the nearby Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area received an identical email, again from the supposed Afzal gang, which also proved to be unfounded. Authorities continue to investigate the source of these deceptive messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)