Drug Bust in Udhampur: Nursing Orderly Among Two Arrested

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Udhampur district, leading to the seizure of nearly 40 grams of heroin. Among those detained is Vikrant Sharma, who works as a nursing orderly at the Government Medical College in Udhampur. The arrests took place on Monday, according to a police statement.

The suspects, Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Chabutra Bazar, and Arjun Dubey from Paba Gali, were intercepted by a police team while traveling towards Udhampur from Jammu on a motorcycle. This intervention happened at Rehambal along the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, highlighting police vigilance on key routes.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Efforts are underway to probe deeper into the drug peddling network, aiming to dismantle illegal narcotics operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)