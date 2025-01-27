Left Menu

Drug Bust in Udhampur: Nursing Orderly Among Two Arrested

Two suspected drug peddlers, including a nursing orderly, were arrested in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. Nearly 40 grams of heroin were seized by police. The accused, Vikrant Sharma and Arjun Dubey, were stopped by authorities on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:10 IST
Drug Bust in Udhampur: Nursing Orderly Among Two Arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Udhampur district, leading to the seizure of nearly 40 grams of heroin. Among those detained is Vikrant Sharma, who works as a nursing orderly at the Government Medical College in Udhampur. The arrests took place on Monday, according to a police statement.

The suspects, Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Chabutra Bazar, and Arjun Dubey from Paba Gali, were intercepted by a police team while traveling towards Udhampur from Jammu on a motorcycle. This intervention happened at Rehambal along the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, highlighting police vigilance on key routes.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Efforts are underway to probe deeper into the drug peddling network, aiming to dismantle illegal narcotics operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025