Dindigul Narcotics Bust: 75 kg of Cannabis Seized, Perpetrators Sentenced

In Dindigul district, two individuals were arrested for attempting to smuggle 75 kg of cannabis. The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau conducted a successful operation, leading to the conviction of Ponnakan, who received a 12-year sentence and a fine. The operation was commended by top officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau has apprehended two individuals in Dindigul district for their alleged involvement in smuggling banned narcotic substances.

During a surprise raid at Begumpur junction, authorities seized approximately 75 kg of cannabis, known to be prohibited by the Centre. The raid resulted in the arrest of Ponnankan and Jeyapas in 2017.

Subsequently, a case was registered under the NDPS Act of 1985, leading to an in-depth investigation. The court has sentenced Ponnakan to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Top Enforcement Bureau and Crime Investigation Department officials lauded the team's investigative prowess.

