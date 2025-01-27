Countdown to Delhi Elections: Law Enforcement Clamps Down on MCC Violations

In the lead-up to Delhi's February 5 Assembly elections, over 730 alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been reported, according to an official statement on Monday.

The violations were reported from the period beginning January 7, when the MCC was implemented, until January 26. During this time, authorities have apprehended 22,857 individuals under various legal provisions, including violations under the Excise Act.

Police have stepped up security at border checkpoints and cracked down on illegal activities such as smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs, seizing 364 firearms, 445 cartridges, 61,610 liters of liquor valued over Rs 1.8 crore, 156.411 kg of drugs worth Rs 72 crore, 1,200 banned injections, Rs 6.36 crore in cash, and 37.39 kg of silver to ensure fair conduct ahead of the elections.

