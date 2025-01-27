Vatican Disciplines Former Peruvian Cardinal Amid Abuse Allegations

The Vatican has imposed disciplinary measures on Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, a retired archbishop from Peru accused of sexual abuse, the church confirmed on Sunday.

Despite his denial of all allegations, Cipriani has accepted restrictions on his public activities, residence, and the use of church insignia.

These developments are part of a larger pattern of addressing abuse cases within the Catholic Church, including a recent decision by Pope Francis to dissolve another religious community in Peru following similar abuse claims.

