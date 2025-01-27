Vatican Disciplines Former Peruvian Cardinal Amid Abuse Allegations
Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, a retired Peruvian archbishop, faces Vatican-imposed restrictions following sexual abuse allegations. Although Cipriani denies the charges, he has accepted the sanctions from 2019, which include limits on his public activity and residency. This comes amid broader Church abuse scandals in Peru.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:08 IST
The Vatican has imposed disciplinary measures on Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, a retired archbishop from Peru accused of sexual abuse, the church confirmed on Sunday.
Despite his denial of all allegations, Cipriani has accepted restrictions on his public activities, residence, and the use of church insignia.
These developments are part of a larger pattern of addressing abuse cases within the Catholic Church, including a recent decision by Pope Francis to dissolve another religious community in Peru following similar abuse claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala's Grim Reality: Rampant Sexual Abuse Uncovered
Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Financial Discipline and Transport Reforms
Factionalism and Discipline: TMC's Balancing Act
BCCI announces restrictions on personal staff and presence of players' families on tours in new policy to promote discipline and unity in team.
School Discipline Row Lands Student in Hospital