Vatican Disciplines Former Peruvian Cardinal Amid Abuse Allegations

Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, a retired Peruvian archbishop, faces Vatican-imposed restrictions following sexual abuse allegations. Although Cipriani denies the charges, he has accepted the sanctions from 2019, which include limits on his public activity and residency. This comes amid broader Church abuse scandals in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:08 IST
The Vatican has imposed disciplinary measures on Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, a retired archbishop from Peru accused of sexual abuse, the church confirmed on Sunday.

Despite his denial of all allegations, Cipriani has accepted restrictions on his public activities, residence, and the use of church insignia.

These developments are part of a larger pattern of addressing abuse cases within the Catholic Church, including a recent decision by Pope Francis to dissolve another religious community in Peru following similar abuse claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

