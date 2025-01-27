Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: NCB Destroys Rs 870 Crore Worth of Narcotics

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroyed over 4,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 870 crore in a national effort to combat narcotics. The exercise, held between January 10 and 25, included the incineration of various substances at Dahej. This initiative highlights India's commitment to eradicating drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:06 IST
India's Firm Stance: NCB Destroys Rs 870 Crore Worth of Narcotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Ahmedabad zonal unit has taken significant action to combat narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by destroying 4,543.4 kg of these illegal items. Valued at Rs 870 crore, the destruction forms part of a nationwide effort aimed at disposing of intoxicants.

The substances, which included a variety of drugs such as charas, heroin, methamphetamine, and others, were incinerated on January 25 in Bharuch district's Dahej. This event marked the culmination of 'Drug Disposal Fortnight,' held from January 10 to 25, underscoring the nation's strong stance against narcotics.

Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this initiative aligns with a Supreme Court directive from a criminal appeal in 2012. It reaffirms the nation's commitment to eradicating drug abuse and highlights the NCB's dedication to swiftly disposing of narcotic threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025