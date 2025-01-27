India's Firm Stance: NCB Destroys Rs 870 Crore Worth of Narcotics

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Ahmedabad zonal unit has taken significant action to combat narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by destroying 4,543.4 kg of these illegal items. Valued at Rs 870 crore, the destruction forms part of a nationwide effort aimed at disposing of intoxicants.

The substances, which included a variety of drugs such as charas, heroin, methamphetamine, and others, were incinerated on January 25 in Bharuch district's Dahej. This event marked the culmination of 'Drug Disposal Fortnight,' held from January 10 to 25, underscoring the nation's strong stance against narcotics.

Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this initiative aligns with a Supreme Court directive from a criminal appeal in 2012. It reaffirms the nation's commitment to eradicating drug abuse and highlights the NCB's dedication to swiftly disposing of narcotic threats.

