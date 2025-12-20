Left Menu

Ahmedabad's Transformative Leap: Commonwealth Games and Olympic Ambitions Spur Real Estate Boom

Ahmedabad's successful bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and ambitions for the 2036 Olympics are catalyzing a significant transformation in its real estate sector. The city's robust sports infrastructure, connectivity, and ongoing urban development are expected to drive long-term growth and elevate its status as a major urban hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:56 IST
Ahmedabad's Transformative Leap: Commonwealth Games and Olympic Ambitions Spur Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With Ahmedabad officially securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games bid and eyeing the 2036 Summer Olympics, developers are optimistic about the city's real estate potential. The events are expected to amplify the city's profile and stimulate a surge in urban development.

Taral Shah from Shivalik Group emphasized that mega-events historically redefine real estate landscapes. High-profile tournaments will draw investments, spurring enhanced civic amenities, connectivity, residential, and commercial growth, positioning Ahmedabad as a prominent city on the world map.

Kartik Soni of Swara Group described the Commonwealth Games as transformative catalysts for economic and infrastructural growth. He anticipates a rise in demand for mixed-use developments, rental projects, and a modern urban environment fit for global visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025