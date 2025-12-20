Ahmedabad's Transformative Leap: Commonwealth Games and Olympic Ambitions Spur Real Estate Boom

With Ahmedabad officially securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games bid and eyeing the 2036 Summer Olympics, developers are optimistic about the city's real estate potential. The events are expected to amplify the city's profile and stimulate a surge in urban development.

Taral Shah from Shivalik Group emphasized that mega-events historically redefine real estate landscapes. High-profile tournaments will draw investments, spurring enhanced civic amenities, connectivity, residential, and commercial growth, positioning Ahmedabad as a prominent city on the world map.

Kartik Soni of Swara Group described the Commonwealth Games as transformative catalysts for economic and infrastructural growth. He anticipates a rise in demand for mixed-use developments, rental projects, and a modern urban environment fit for global visitors.

