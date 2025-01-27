Karnataka High Court Intervenes in ED Probe

The Karnataka High Court has placed a temporary halt on the Enforcement Directorate's notice directed at State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and State Minister Byrathi Suresh.

This stay order comes at a critical time, pausing ongoing investigations and highlighting the ongoing legal discussions regarding this issue.

The intervention by the High Court indicates the weight of the legal considerations involved, potentially influencing the trajectory of this high-profile investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)