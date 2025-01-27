Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Intervenes in ED Probe

The Karnataka High Court has placed a stay on the Enforcement Directorate's notice issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, and Minister Byrathi Suresh. This legal intervention pauses the ongoing investigation, reflecting significant legal deliberations over the notice's implications.

