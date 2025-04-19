Left Menu

Faith and Politics Collide: Vance's Vatican Visit Amid Papal Rebuke

US Vice President JD Vance meets with Vatican officials during Easter amid a papal rebuke of the Trump administration's migrant policies. Vance, a recent Catholic convert, has clashed with Pope Francis over migration issues but continues to defend his theological stance. The visit includes cultural engagements in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:03 IST
Faith and Politics Collide: Vance's Vatican Visit Amid Papal Rebuke
Vance

US Vice President JD Vance is in Rome on an official visit, meeting with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. This visit follows a strong papal rebuke of the Trump administration's approach to migration, which Vance has justified on theological grounds.

A Catholic convert since 2019, Vance spent Easter weekend in Rome alongside his family, attending Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has increasingly resumed official duties post-illness, including meeting with prisoners and possibly planning a brief encounter with Vance.

Tensions have been previously noted between Vance and Pope Francis, especially regarding US migration policies. Vance's adherence to the postliberal Catholic movement contrasts sharply with Francis' progressive stance on social issues. Despite criticism, Vance remains firm in his views, drawing on medieval Catholic theology to justify them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025