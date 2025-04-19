Faith and Politics Collide: Vance's Vatican Visit Amid Papal Rebuke
US Vice President JD Vance meets with Vatican officials during Easter amid a papal rebuke of the Trump administration's migrant policies. Vance, a recent Catholic convert, has clashed with Pope Francis over migration issues but continues to defend his theological stance. The visit includes cultural engagements in Rome.
US Vice President JD Vance is in Rome on an official visit, meeting with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. This visit follows a strong papal rebuke of the Trump administration's approach to migration, which Vance has justified on theological grounds.
A Catholic convert since 2019, Vance spent Easter weekend in Rome alongside his family, attending Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has increasingly resumed official duties post-illness, including meeting with prisoners and possibly planning a brief encounter with Vance.
Tensions have been previously noted between Vance and Pope Francis, especially regarding US migration policies. Vance's adherence to the postliberal Catholic movement contrasts sharply with Francis' progressive stance on social issues. Despite criticism, Vance remains firm in his views, drawing on medieval Catholic theology to justify them.
