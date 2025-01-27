Colombian Peso Dips Amid Tense Trade Talks
The Colombian peso fell 1.2% against the U.S. dollar as initial trading on Monday reflected tensions over trade concerns. This followed an agreement between the U.S. and Colombia, after both presidents initially threatened tariffs due to Colombia's previous refusal to accept military deportee flights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:56 IST
The Colombian peso experienced a 1.2% decline against the U.S. dollar in early Monday trading. This came after a tense weekend where the U.S. and Colombia nearly engaged in a trade war.
The dispute arose when Colombia refused to accept military flights carrying deportees, which was part of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policy.
Following negotiations, both nations announced that Colombia had agreed to accept the flights, averting a potential trade conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
