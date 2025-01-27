Delhi's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit: ISO-Certified Crusaders

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) under the Delhi Police has achieved a significant milestone by receiving ISO certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as confirmed by an official on Monday.

Since its inception in 2014, the unit has been at the forefront in the fight against human trafficking, child labor, and sexual exploitation. The AHTU has successfully reunited thousands of children with their families, resolved over a hundred legal cases, and apprehended 253 accused over the past decade.

In a noteworthy accomplishment last year, the unit traced 227 missing children, with 89 cases extending beyond Delhi's borders, resulting in over 150 resolved FIRs and 38 arrests. The certification was ceremoniously presented by Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora in the presence of rescued children's families.

(With inputs from agencies.)