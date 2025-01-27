Left Menu

Waqf Bill Revisions Ignite Political Tensions

The parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposes limited changes amidst contentious debates. Despite opposition and criticism of interference in religious affairs, the committee suggests amendments, including retaining 'Waqf by user' properties, increasing non-Muslim representation on Waqf boards, and altering inquiry procedures into government property disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:03 IST
  • India

The parliamentary committee responsible for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked heated political debate as it proposes limited amendments. The committee's suggested changes, including the retention of 'Waqf by user' properties and increased non-Muslim representation on Waqf boards, were met with strong opposition.

Amidst accusations of religious interference, opposition MPs called for the restoration of the current Act and accused the committee's report of maintaining a "draconian" character. The panel is expected to adopt its report soon, with dissenting notes anticipated from several opposition parties.

The contentious amendments, particularly those affecting Muslim groups and the inquiry into government property disputes, have intensified protests, highlighting a divide in the political landscape as the ruling coalition leverages its majority to facilitate the Bill's passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

