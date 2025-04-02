Left Menu

Contentious Amendment: Waqf Bill Sparks Outcry Among Muslim Groups

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill has faced strong opposition from Muslim organizations, citing detrimental effects on the community. Despite representations to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, the concerns went unaddressed. As the debate continues, there's a lack of bipartisan agreement, with opposition parties labeling the Bill unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:55 IST
Contentious Amendment: Waqf Bill Sparks Outcry Among Muslim Groups
Waqf Amendment Bill Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led government's introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has met with significant criticism from Muslim organizations. These groups argue that the proposed changes could harm rather than help the Muslim community. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed dissatisfaction with the amendments.

Board member Maulana Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali revealed that the concerns raised with the Joint Parliamentary Committee were overlooked. He urged MPs to uphold Muslim sentiments amid claims of the Bill affecting properties crucial to Islamic practices. Meanwhile, Maulana Tauqeer Raza from Ittihad-e-Millat Council vowed to oppose the Bill using democratic methods.

Critics argue the Bill is a guise to seize Muslim lands, while some legal experts see it as a positive move to reduce Waqf boards' unchecked powers. However, opposition parties continue to deem the Bill unconstitutional, with little bipartisan support evident in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025