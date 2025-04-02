Contentious Amendment: Waqf Bill Sparks Outcry Among Muslim Groups
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill has faced strong opposition from Muslim organizations, citing detrimental effects on the community. Despite representations to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, the concerns went unaddressed. As the debate continues, there's a lack of bipartisan agreement, with opposition parties labeling the Bill unconstitutional.
The BJP-led government's introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has met with significant criticism from Muslim organizations. These groups argue that the proposed changes could harm rather than help the Muslim community. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed dissatisfaction with the amendments.
Board member Maulana Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali revealed that the concerns raised with the Joint Parliamentary Committee were overlooked. He urged MPs to uphold Muslim sentiments amid claims of the Bill affecting properties crucial to Islamic practices. Meanwhile, Maulana Tauqeer Raza from Ittihad-e-Millat Council vowed to oppose the Bill using democratic methods.
Critics argue the Bill is a guise to seize Muslim lands, while some legal experts see it as a positive move to reduce Waqf boards' unchecked powers. However, opposition parties continue to deem the Bill unconstitutional, with little bipartisan support evident in Parliament.
