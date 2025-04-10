Muslim Groups Unite in Kerala Against Waqf Amendment Act

Muslim organizations across Kerala have rallied against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, calling on the state's Left government to pass a resolution rejecting its implementation. They urge Kerala to follow Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where leaders have resisted the Act's enforcement.

The leaders argue that the amendment threatens Muslim-owned assets, historically donated for communal welfare, and deems it an undemocratic move to erode Muslim presence and influence. The groups have vowed to continue peaceful protests and potential legal challenges.

The protests have seen support from various opposition members, with CPI leader Panniyan Raveendran condemning the law as a ploy by BJP and RSS to divide communities and seize properties. Opposition INDIA bloc members have also united to oppose the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)