Phone-Tapping Scandal Unfolds in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have arrested four officials for their alleged involvement in a phone-tapping scandal during the previous BRS regime. The investigation revealed that the phones of Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy and others were tapped. The former SIB chief and another accused remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development in the ongoing phone-tapping probe, Hyderabad police have recorded the statement of an official linked to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy. The governor's phone was reportedly tapped during the previous BRS regime, as revealed by recent investigations.

A senior police official disclosed to PTI that certain phone numbers tapped included those of Governor Reddy and his associate. The police have made arrests, including a suspended DSP from the SIB, two suspended Additional Superintendents of Police, and a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

These officials are accused of erasing intelligence information from electronic devices and conducting unauthorized phone tapping. The former SIB chief and another suspect remain on the run, believed to be in the US. Investigations revealed the alleged surveillance of various political figures, a High Court Judge, and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

