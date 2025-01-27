AJSU Party's Defiant Stance: A Fight for Jharkhand's Future

The AJSU Party, a political ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, has reaffirmed its dedication to championing the rights of the state's youth, women, and its broader populace.

Speaking at a central committee meeting in Dhanbad, attended by over 1,200 party members, leader Sudesh Mahto unveiled plans to initiate village-level committees. These committees aim to pinpoint and document rural challenges, focusing on effectively addressing them.

Mahto warned the JMM-led alliance government, allotting it a three-month window to prove budgetary promises or face agitation. He criticized the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' for its limited financial scope and slammed the administration for its inadequate creation of job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)