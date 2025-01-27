Left Menu

AJSU Party's Defiant Stance: A Fight for Jharkhand's Future

The AJSU Party, a BJP ally in Jharkhand, vows to advocate for youth, women, and state citizens. AJSU leader Sudesh Mahto announces plans for village-level committees to grasp rural challenges. The party threatens agitation against the JMM-led government over budget disparities and critiques welfare scheme shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:03 IST
AJSU Party's Defiant Stance: A Fight for Jharkhand's Future
  • Country:
  • India

The AJSU Party, a political ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, has reaffirmed its dedication to championing the rights of the state's youth, women, and its broader populace.

Speaking at a central committee meeting in Dhanbad, attended by over 1,200 party members, leader Sudesh Mahto unveiled plans to initiate village-level committees. These committees aim to pinpoint and document rural challenges, focusing on effectively addressing them.

Mahto warned the JMM-led alliance government, allotting it a three-month window to prove budgetary promises or face agitation. He criticized the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' for its limited financial scope and slammed the administration for its inadequate creation of job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025