Illegal Migrants: A Threat to India's Security and Sovereignty

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the national security threat posed by illegal migrants, expressing concerns about their influence on democracy and societal harmony. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, he emphasized the urgency of resolving this issue, as millions of migrants utilize resources meant for citizens, impacting employment and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday highlighted the pressing issue of illegal migrants, emphasizing the security threat they pose to India. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, he stressed that these individuals, unable to integrate into Indian nationalism, jeopardize the nation's sovereignty.

Dhankhar pointed out that illegal migrants influence India's democratic processes and pose a danger to societal harmony and national security. He stressed that millions of such individuals living in the country is an urgent challenge that cannot be overlooked.

Urging the government to address the issue immediately, Dhankhar expressed that these migrants exploit health, education, and job resources meant for Indian citizens. He underscored the importance of resolving this challenge to safeguard India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

