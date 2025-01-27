Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model Government: A Stand Against Unfavorable Development Projects

The Dravidian model government in Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is taking a firm stance against initiatives deemed adverse to the state's development goals. In a rousing statement, Stalin underscored their relentless dedication to safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interests.

During a meeting in Arittapatti, Madurai, Stalin highlighted his government's commitment to halt the Centre's tungsten mining project in Madurai district. Aligning with community sentiments, the state assured resistance against the mining project, which eventually saw annulment due to concerted public and political opposition.

Stalin praised the AIADMK for backing a resolution against the project in the Assembly. He also referenced the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department's recent book release, which asserts Tamils were pioneers in the iron age technology, advancing their civilization by 5,300 years.

