Ben Warren, an uncapped tighthead prop, has been recruited to bolster the Wales squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship, commencing this weekend.

The 24-year-old Osprey player takes the spot of WillGriff John, who was unable to pass a head injury assessment following a recent game for Sale Sharks.

While John will miss the opening match against France in Paris on Friday night, he remains included in the squad lineup. Coverage by Mark Gleeson from Cape Town, with editorial oversight by Christian Radnedge.

