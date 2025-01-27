Left Menu

Ben Warren Joins Wales Squad: Six Nations Adventure Ahead

Ben Warren, an uncapped tighthead prop from Osprey, has been called to reinforce the Wales squad for the Six Nations Championship starting this weekend. He replaces WillGriff John, who is sidelined following a head injury sustained during a match for Sale Sharks. John remains part of the squad despite missing the opening game against France.

Ben Warren, an uncapped tighthead prop, has been recruited to bolster the Wales squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship, commencing this weekend.

The 24-year-old Osprey player takes the spot of WillGriff John, who was unable to pass a head injury assessment following a recent game for Sale Sharks.

While John will miss the opening match against France in Paris on Friday night, he remains included in the squad lineup.

