EU Revives Border Monitoring Mission

The European Union is restarting a civilian mission at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This decision, announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, aims to support the ceasefire and facilitate medical aid for injured individuals leaving Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is set to resume its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, as announced by the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Monday.

According to Kallas, the EUBAM Rafah mission is expected to play a crucial role in aiding the ceasefire efforts. She stated that consensus has been reached among EU Foreign Ministers to reactivate the mission at this pivotal crossing point.

This redeployment will facilitate the evacuation of injured individuals from Gaza, allowing them to access essential medical care across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

