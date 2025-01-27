Left Menu

Delhi Court Cracks Down on Perjury in Maintenance Case

A Delhi court has initiated perjury proceedings against a woman accused of lying about her income to secure higher maintenance during divorce proceedings. The court found discrepancies in her affidavit, suggesting she falsely claimed to be unemployed while actually working as a teacher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:16 IST
Delhi Court Cracks Down on Perjury in Maintenance Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has initiated perjury proceedings against a woman accused of falsifying her income affidavit to obtain increased maintenance payments from her estranged husband. The proceedings were directed by Family Court Judge Smita Garg.

The husband's application exposed alleged falsehoods in the woman's sworn statements aimed at misleading the court for a higher financial award. His petition followed a divorce filing citing cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The court emphasized the necessity of accurate income affidavits to fairly determine maintenance. It concluded the woman deceptively filed hers, claiming unemployment while employed as a teacher, prompting stern legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025