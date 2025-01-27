Delhi Court Cracks Down on Perjury in Maintenance Case

A Delhi court has initiated perjury proceedings against a woman accused of falsifying her income affidavit to obtain increased maintenance payments from her estranged husband. The proceedings were directed by Family Court Judge Smita Garg.

The husband's application exposed alleged falsehoods in the woman's sworn statements aimed at misleading the court for a higher financial award. His petition followed a divorce filing citing cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The court emphasized the necessity of accurate income affidavits to fairly determine maintenance. It concluded the woman deceptively filed hers, claiming unemployment while employed as a teacher, prompting stern legal action.

