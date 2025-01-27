The Debate on 'One Nation, One Election': A Crucial Conversation for India's Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the significance of the 'One Nation, One Election' debate for India's democratic future, urging young people to actively participate in these discussions. His call to action underscores the potential impact of synchronizing national and state elections.

Elsewhere, diplomatic progress is being made between India and China, with both nations agreeing to resume the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This decision is part of a larger effort to stabilize and rebuild relations by focusing on people-centered initiatives.

In national politics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a sharp critique against the BJP and RSS, labeling them 'traitors.' Simultaneously, Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Maha Kumbh reflects the deep cultural roots of the Sanatan tradition in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)