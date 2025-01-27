Left Menu

Crackdown in Manesar: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Fake IDs

Three Bangladeshi siblings residing illegally in Manesar were arrested by Gurugram police. They were found with fake Aadhaar cards procured for Rs 8,000 each. The siblings had previously lived in Maharashtra before moving to Gurugram, where they were found living in a rented house without proper documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the Manesar area, officials stated on Monday.

The authorities seized fake Aadhaar cards from the trio, allegedly sourced from Bengal, each reportedly costing Rs 8,000. The suspects—Fatima alias Lomiya, Khadija alias Tanisha, and Mohammad Habib—are siblings, investigators revealed.

An FIR has been filed under the Foreigners Act at Manesar Police Station. Officials reported that the trio initially stayed in Maharashtra before relocating to Gurugram about six weeks ago, where they rented a house illegally. The investigation continues as they are being questioned by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

