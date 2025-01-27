Crackdown in Manesar: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Fake IDs

Gurugram police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the Manesar area, officials stated on Monday.

The authorities seized fake Aadhaar cards from the trio, allegedly sourced from Bengal, each reportedly costing Rs 8,000. The suspects—Fatima alias Lomiya, Khadija alias Tanisha, and Mohammad Habib—are siblings, investigators revealed.

An FIR has been filed under the Foreigners Act at Manesar Police Station. Officials reported that the trio initially stayed in Maharashtra before relocating to Gurugram about six weeks ago, where they rented a house illegally. The investigation continues as they are being questioned by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)