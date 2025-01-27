Left Menu

EU Urges an End to Rwanda's Involvement in Congo Conflict

The European Union's foreign ministers have urged Rwanda to cease its support for rebels in eastern Congo and withdraw troops. Recent escalations saw Rwanda-backed rebels advancing on Goma, as Congolese forces clashed with Rwandan troops, signaling heightened tensions in the long-standing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:02 IST
EU Urges an End to Rwanda's Involvement in Congo Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant diplomatic move, the European Union's foreign ministers have called for Rwanda to withdraw its support for rebel forces in eastern Congo. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, briefed reporters on Monday about this demand.

The situation has intensified as Rwanda-backed rebels advanced into Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, sparking armed exchanges between Congolese and Rwandan forces along their shared border. This escalation adds to the complexity of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Kallas highlighted the EU's concern, stating that attacks on UN peacekeepers are intolerable and urging Rwanda to take immediate action to de-escalate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025