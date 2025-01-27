EU Urges an End to Rwanda's Involvement in Congo Conflict
The European Union's foreign ministers have urged Rwanda to cease its support for rebels in eastern Congo and withdraw troops. Recent escalations saw Rwanda-backed rebels advancing on Goma, as Congolese forces clashed with Rwandan troops, signaling heightened tensions in the long-standing conflict.
In a significant diplomatic move, the European Union's foreign ministers have called for Rwanda to withdraw its support for rebel forces in eastern Congo. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, briefed reporters on Monday about this demand.
The situation has intensified as Rwanda-backed rebels advanced into Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, sparking armed exchanges between Congolese and Rwandan forces along their shared border. This escalation adds to the complexity of the ongoing conflict in the region.
Kallas highlighted the EU's concern, stating that attacks on UN peacekeepers are intolerable and urging Rwanda to take immediate action to de-escalate the situation.

