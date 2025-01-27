Left Menu

Punjab Police Breaks Kaushal Chaudhary Gang's Target Killing Plot

Punjab Police have thwarted a target killing plan with the arrest of six Kaushal Chaudhary gang members. The detainees, linked to multiple crimes and murders of prominent figures like Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, were captured with weapons in Amritsar, following strategic police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:22 IST
Punjab Police thwarted a potential target killing plan with the arrest of six members of the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang on Monday. Among the apprehended were two shooters involved in the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian.

The shooters, Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar alias Lalli, were linked to the murders of Ambian and another victim, Sukhmeet Singh alias Deputy, confirmed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. The operation also netted four others: Harpreet Singh, Gurbhinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, and Maninderjit Singh, all with a criminal past.

Police seized six foreign-made pistols and 40 rounds of ammunition from the suspects, believed to be operatives of an organized criminal network active across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The gang was also implicated in a high-profile extortion case in Rajasthan. Investigations reveal their operations under the command of foreign handlers, with Sunday's arrests halting a plotted attack in Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

