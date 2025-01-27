Tensions Escalate in Goma Amidst M23 Rebel Control Claims

Fighting in Goma remains ongoing as the M23 rebels assert control over the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to senior U.N. official Bruno Lemarquis.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix stated there are Rwandan troops in Goma supporting the M23, although precise numbers remain unclear.

He addressed reporters at a press briefing, underscoring the complex and fluid nature of the conflict and the difficulties in assessing the exact situation on the ground.

