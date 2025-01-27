Unveiling the Controversial Ties in Baba Siddique's Murder Investigation

The investigation into the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique now encompasses contentious issues surrounding slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Bandra area. The information comes after his son Zeeshan Siddique urged authorities to examine potential ties between the criminal act and local development disputes.

Zeeshan Siddique, a former Member of Legislative Assembly, disclosed incidents wherein developers allegedly confronted his father over redevelopment plans. He highlighted conversations his father had on the day of the killing with Mohit Kambhoj, a BJP member, regarding a Mundra Builders project.

Police have completed a comprehensive chargesheet, spanning over 4500 pages, in which 26 individuals are implicated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The investigation details further speculate on the involvement of three wanted suspects connected to the case.

