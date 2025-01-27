Left Menu

Streamlining U.S. Bank Charter Processes in the Fintech Era

Lawyers urge U.S. regulators to simplify bank charter authorizations amidst fintech advancements. They highlight regulatory inefficiencies leading to low application approvals, citing the need for competition. The focus is on alleviating the complex process to encourage new banks amidst a pro-business climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:44 IST
A coalition of lawyers is advocating for U.S. banking regulators to streamline the authorization process for bank charters, pointing out existing bureaucratic hurdles as barriers to entry. Their letter suggests that simplifying these processes will foster competition, essential in the evolving fintech landscape.

Michele Alt, leader of the initiative and co-founder of Klaros Group, stressed that banking drives economic growth, warning against economic concentration due to limited banking players. The push aligns with a desire for reduced regulation under President Donald Trump's administration.

The letter underscores the length and complexity of obtaining a bank charter in the U.S., an issue that non-bank entities have capitalized on. With only five bank applications approved on average annually since 2010, legal experts propose a more transparent and efficient system to foster innovation and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

