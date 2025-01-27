Streamlining U.S. Bank Charter Processes in the Fintech Era

A coalition of lawyers is advocating for U.S. banking regulators to streamline the authorization process for bank charters, pointing out existing bureaucratic hurdles as barriers to entry. Their letter suggests that simplifying these processes will foster competition, essential in the evolving fintech landscape.

Michele Alt, leader of the initiative and co-founder of Klaros Group, stressed that banking drives economic growth, warning against economic concentration due to limited banking players. The push aligns with a desire for reduced regulation under President Donald Trump's administration.

The letter underscores the length and complexity of obtaining a bank charter in the U.S., an issue that non-bank entities have capitalized on. With only five bank applications approved on average annually since 2010, legal experts propose a more transparent and efficient system to foster innovation and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)