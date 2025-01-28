Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and King Abdullah Discuss Middle East Stability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed the ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, and regional security. This call followed Trump's controversial remarks on Jordan and Egypt receiving more Palestinian refugees, which were not mentioned in the official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:57 IST
In a recent diplomatic effort, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a significant call with Jordan's King Abdullah. The discussion held on Monday aimed at reinforcing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the successful release of hostages, and establishing long-term security and stability in the volatile region.

The dialogue comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt should accommodate more Palestinians from Gaza, a statement that stirred controversy and diplomatic tensions. Despite the sensitive nature of Trump's remarks, they were notably absent from the official State Department statement following Rubio's call.

As geopolitical tensions simmer in the Middle East, the conversation between Rubio and King Abdullah underscores the ongoing international efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region, amidst complex political dynamics and humanitarian considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

