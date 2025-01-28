Trump's Controversial Executive Orders Reshape Military Policies

In a sweeping move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders that significantly alter military policies. The orders, made on Monday, dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the armed services, marking a notable shift in the military's approach to handling social issues.

The announcement, made by the White House, also revealed the reinstatement of military personnel previously discharged due to vaccine mandates. This decision reverses previous policies and signals a change in the administration's stance on health-related military discharges.

Furthermore, an executive order targeting 'gender radicalism' in the military was also signed. This action indicates a broader agenda under the Trump administration aimed at revising the role of gender and diversity within the U.S. military framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)