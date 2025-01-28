Left Menu

Slum Development Scandal: Builders and Politicians Under Scrutiny

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique has implicated several builders and politicians in his father's murder investigation, urging a focus on slum development projects in Bandra. He claims builders were in regular contact with his father regarding redevelopment. The case includes a 4,500-page chargesheet with 26 accused under MCOCA.

In a significant development linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique has urged authorities to scrutinize builders and politicians concerning slum development projects in Bandra.

During his statement to the police, Zeeshan revealed that certain developers regularly engaged with his father about redevelopment initiatives. He detailed an instance where a developer allegedly used abusive language towards the senior Siddique. This revelation forms a part of the extensive 4,500-page chargesheet filed by police under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, implicating 26 individuals.

Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead by three assailants outside his son's Bandra East office. As investigations proceed, Zeeshan remains steadfast in seeking justice, highlighting his father's dedication to slumdweller rights and exposing a false case allegedly filed against him for objecting to a project.

