NIA Raids in Jammu and Kashmir: A Move Against Terror
The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at three locations in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir. The raids targeted residences of individuals named Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla, and Nisar Ahmad. These actions are part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, with further updates pending.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency intensified its efforts against terrorism by conducting raids at several locations in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Officials reported that the operation targeted three residences.
The raids involved individuals identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla, and Nisar Ahmad, all of whom are linked to a terror-related case. This move underscores the agency's commitment to tackling terrorism in the region.
As of now, the searches are ongoing, and authorities are yet to release more detailed information about the findings or subsequent actions. The situation is being closely monitored, with further announcements expected shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror infrastructure remains intact on Pakistani side: Army chief on Pakistan support to cross-border terrorism in J-K.
From Terrorism to Tourism: Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army Chief Labels Pakistan Terrorism Epicenter at Press Conference
Pakistan Army's Success Against Terrorism: A United Stand
Tensions Surge Over TurkStream: Russia Blames Ukrainian 'Energy Terrorism'