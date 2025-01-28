Left Menu

Copper Crime Caper: Thieves Nabbed in Thane

Two individuals were arrested by Thane police in connection with multiple house-breaking thefts. The police intercepted a vehicle and found stolen copper pipes worth Rs 21.45 lakh. The suspects carried out thefts at various locations in Thane, and search efforts for additional accomplices are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:50 IST
Copper Crime Caper: Thieves Nabbed in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane authorities have made a breakthrough in a series of house-breaking thefts by arresting two individuals on Monday evening. The suspects were caught after police intercepted their vehicle on a road between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, according to senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane.

During the investigation, police recovered copper pipes valued at Rs 21.45 lakh from their possession. The suspects, aged 31 and 44, reportedly orchestrated the burglaries across Thane along with two other accomplices, who remain at large.

The arrests have resolved three theft cases in Narpoli and two in Padgha. Authorities are intensifying their search for the other accused parties involved in these burglaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025