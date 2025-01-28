Copper Crime Caper: Thieves Nabbed in Thane

Thane authorities have made a breakthrough in a series of house-breaking thefts by arresting two individuals on Monday evening. The suspects were caught after police intercepted their vehicle on a road between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, according to senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane.

During the investigation, police recovered copper pipes valued at Rs 21.45 lakh from their possession. The suspects, aged 31 and 44, reportedly orchestrated the burglaries across Thane along with two other accomplices, who remain at large.

The arrests have resolved three theft cases in Narpoli and two in Padgha. Authorities are intensifying their search for the other accused parties involved in these burglaries.

