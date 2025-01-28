German Cities Brace for DHL Strike Disruptions
German trade union Verdi is launching a strike at DHL Group, impacting four cities to exert wage negotiation pressure. The affected areas include Mainz, Trier, Bitburg, and Wittlich, disrupting local mail and package deliveries.
Germany
- Germany
German trade union Verdi has announced a one-day strike action to be held at DHL Group on Tuesday. The move is aimed at bolstering their position in ongoing wage discussions.
According to Verdi's statement issued on Tuesday, the strike will significantly disrupt mail and package deliveries. DHL, also recognized as Deutsche Post, will see operations affected in several German regions.
The strike is set to impact logistics services in the cities and surrounding areas of Mainz, Trier, Bitburg, and Wittlich, as workers push for better wages and conditions.
