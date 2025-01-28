German Cities Brace for DHL Strike Disruptions

German trade union Verdi has announced a one-day strike action to be held at DHL Group on Tuesday. The move is aimed at bolstering their position in ongoing wage discussions.

According to Verdi's statement issued on Tuesday, the strike will significantly disrupt mail and package deliveries. DHL, also recognized as Deutsche Post, will see operations affected in several German regions.

The strike is set to impact logistics services in the cities and surrounding areas of Mainz, Trier, Bitburg, and Wittlich, as workers push for better wages and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)