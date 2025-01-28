Left Menu

German Cities Brace for DHL Strike Disruptions

German trade union Verdi is launching a strike at DHL Group, impacting four cities to exert wage negotiation pressure. The affected areas include Mainz, Trier, Bitburg, and Wittlich, disrupting local mail and package deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:46 IST
German Cities Brace for DHL Strike Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German trade union Verdi has announced a one-day strike action to be held at DHL Group on Tuesday. The move is aimed at bolstering their position in ongoing wage discussions.

According to Verdi's statement issued on Tuesday, the strike will significantly disrupt mail and package deliveries. DHL, also recognized as Deutsche Post, will see operations affected in several German regions.

The strike is set to impact logistics services in the cities and surrounding areas of Mainz, Trier, Bitburg, and Wittlich, as workers push for better wages and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025