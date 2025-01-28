Opposition Congress Criticizes Indifference to Wild Animal Threats in Kerala
The Congress party in Kerala has criticized the state government for ignoring the safety of people living in the hill regions, following a fatal tiger attack. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan called for urgent measures to prevent wild animal encroachments, including more forest staff and updated policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The opposition Congress in Kerala has voiced strong criticism against the ruling Left government, accusing it of neglecting the safety of residents in the state's hilly regions.
Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, stressed that the government must implement effective deterrents against wild animals following the tragic death of a local woman in a tiger attack.
Satheesan also highlighted the efforts of UDF MPs advocating for changes in Wildlife laws, urging state authorities to reinforce forest staffing and take immediate action to alleviate public fears.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Jungle: Tiger Attack Claims a Life in Chandrapur
Tense in Seoni: Tiger Attack Spurs Violent Retaliation by Angered Villagers
Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary
Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Sparks Protests in Kerala
Tensions Escalate in Mananthavady After Deadly Tiger Attack