Opposition Congress Criticizes Indifference to Wild Animal Threats in Kerala

The opposition Congress in Kerala has voiced strong criticism against the ruling Left government, accusing it of neglecting the safety of residents in the state's hilly regions.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, stressed that the government must implement effective deterrents against wild animals following the tragic death of a local woman in a tiger attack.

Satheesan also highlighted the efforts of UDF MPs advocating for changes in Wildlife laws, urging state authorities to reinforce forest staffing and take immediate action to alleviate public fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)