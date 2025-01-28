Left Menu

Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Operations in Jammu Region

Security forces have launched a large-scale search operation across several districts in Jammu region to counter terrorist activities that escalated last year. The operation targets forest areas near the Line of Control, focusing on reducing attacks that resulted in multiple casualties, including civilians and security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:48 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Security forces stepped up their search operations on Tuesday, covering nearly two dozen locations, predominantly in the forested areas near the Line of Control, following a series of terrorist attacks in various Jammu region districts last year.

Officials report that terrorists expanded their activities beyond the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, causing 44 fatalities last year. This resulted in increased vigilance and strategic operations in affected areas.

The coordinated efforts by the army, police, and central armed police forces aim to neutralize terrorist threats and prevent Pakistan-based handlers from destabilizing the region. Operations are set to intensify further in anticipation of the summer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

