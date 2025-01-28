Left Menu

Social Platforms Unblocked in South Sudan Amid Violence Concerns

South Sudan has lifted the temporary ban on Facebook and TikTok following the removal of violent videos. The videos, linked to ethnically-targeted attacks in Sudan, incited violence in South Sudan. Authorities stress the importance of addressing online incitement while respecting citizens' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:08 IST
Social Platforms Unblocked in South Sudan Amid Violence Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

Authorities in South Sudan have lifted the temporary suspension on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. This decision comes after videos depicting alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan were removed from these platforms.

The controversial images had previously ignited violent protests and retaliatory acts across the country. South Sudan's National Communications Authority detailed these events in a communiqué to telecom and internet providers, dated January 27.

Napoleon Adok Gai, director of the National Communications Authority, emphasized the challenge of managing violence linked to social media while ensuring the protection of citizens' rights. Meanwhile, rights groups accused the Sudanese army of targeting civilians in El Gezira state, following military operations there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025