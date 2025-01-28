Social Platforms Unblocked in South Sudan Amid Violence Concerns

Authorities in South Sudan have lifted the temporary suspension on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. This decision comes after videos depicting alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan were removed from these platforms.

The controversial images had previously ignited violent protests and retaliatory acts across the country. South Sudan's National Communications Authority detailed these events in a communiqué to telecom and internet providers, dated January 27.

Napoleon Adok Gai, director of the National Communications Authority, emphasized the challenge of managing violence linked to social media while ensuring the protection of citizens' rights. Meanwhile, rights groups accused the Sudanese army of targeting civilians in El Gezira state, following military operations there.

